Titans make Taylor Lewan richest OL in NFL history, give him $80M, five-year extension

One of the concerns for the Tennessee Titans this offseason was making sure offensive lineman Taylor Lewan got into camp, paid, happy and not holding out. Lewan's been a stud since he was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the anchor for the Titans physical running game. And he's being rewarded with a monster deal that will make him the richest offensive lineman in NFL history.

The Titans announced the extension on Friday morning.

And per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the contract is a whopper, worth a total of $80 million over five years. That's a very stout $16 million per year to protect Marcus Mariota's blindside, which easily eclipses the top tackle valuation on the market right now (Nate Solder got $15.5 million per year and $62.5 million total from the Giants this offseason).

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, there are $50 million "in guarantees" with the deal. Flash the giant red siren for verbiage purposes: that does not mean $50 million guaranteed. But you can bet there's a substantial amount of guaranteed money built into this deal.

It isn't a no-brainer move for the Titans, but it's pretty close. Lewan made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons and is the tone-setter for a pretty close-knit group of offensive lineman in Tennessee. He's a nasty, physical presence in the run game, and with the addition of Dion Lewis alongside Derrick Henry, you can bet the Titans want to be aggressive in the run game.

Additionally there's the matter of finding competent NFL offensive lineman on a regular basis. There's a serious dearth of offensive line talent in the NFL these days, and Lewis is a top-tier tackle who just turned 27 a few days ago.

Tennessee has a franchise quarterback in Mariota (at least they think they do) and serious aspirations to be an improved offense this year under Matt LaFleur (new offensive coordinator) and Mike Vrabel (a first-time head coach replacing the fired Mike Mularkey).

Having Lewan in the building and fully engaged, happy and paid should go a long way towards ensuring he approaches the season with the proper amount of enthusiasm. And it means the Titans don't have to worry about the left tackle position for the next half decade.