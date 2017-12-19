Titans' Matthews: Marcus Mariota should call plays in no-huddle more often
The Titans haven't been great in the no-huddle this year, but they haven't been good offensively anyway
The Tennessee Titans are struggling offensively. Those struggles extended to Week 15, when they put up just 23 points against a 49ers defense that ranked 25th in yards allowed, 24th in points allowed, and 28th in defensive DVOA entering the game.
One of the things that they need more of, according to wide receiver Rishard Matthews, is the no-huddle offense with Marcus Mariota calling the plays at the line of scrimmage, as opposed to the team just huddling up and running its regular offense.
"I'd rather have Marcus calling the shots," Matthews said, per ESPN.com. "There's proof in the success when that happens. I'd like to do no-huddle more. I know we'd all like to do it more. We definitely talk about it a lot. Sometimes we go into it a lot. Sometimes we don't. This game we stayed in it, and I feel like we were pretty good when were in it."
On the surface, that sounds great; but do the numbers bear out his opinion? Not exactly.
Then again, it's not like we have all that much information. The Titans rarely go no-huddle at all.
Maybe their offense would get into a better rhythm if they went to it more often. They certainly can't do much worse than they've been doing throughout this season, and it's not like Mariota doesn't have ample experience in the hurry-up offense -- he played for Chip Kelly at Oregon, after all.
