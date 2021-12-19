PITTSBURGH -- The Tennessee Titans set the tone for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh before kickoff when they met on the Steelers' midfield logo. Tennessee then proceeded to take a 13-3 halftime lead in a game that has major playoff implications for both teams.

Unlike last week's game between the Chiefs and Raiders, the Steelers did not appear to notice the Titans' meeting on their logo. The Chiefs and the Raiders engaged in a scuffle following the Raiders' pregame meeting on the Chiefs' logo. The Chiefs then walloped the Raiders, 48-9.

While they haven't shared a division in 19 years, the Titans-Steelers rivalry was at one time one of the best in the AFC. During their prior existence as the Houston Oilers, the two franchises faced each other in the playoffs in 1978, 1979 and in 1989. The Steelers have a unique connection with Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who started his career with the Steelers back in 1997.