The Tennessee Titans still have some needs for their team heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, and their head coach knows they will need to fill them in order to be successful next year. While speaking with the media this week, Mike Vrabel addressed the holes in his offense and his plans going forward.

Vrabel described the type of player he wants to add to the offense, saying he needs to be able to catch the ball and be hard to tackle after the catch, which seems like a good start when looking for a wide receiver.

"I think we are trying to put the right pieces in place," Vrabel said from the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix (via the team's official website). "Whether it's a big, fast guy, a small, fast, guy. [Whether] it's a smaller, quicker player. You're trying to find what the fit and the value is at every position. [General manager] Ran [Carthon] and I and everybody on the coaching staff, personnel side, we all understand we are going to have to find some guys to get open and catch the ball, that are hard to tackle after we catch it. So, we are going to continue to do that."

Carthon echoed Vrabel's thoughts, admitting the receiver position is something they must address before the 2023 season begins.

"We are going to look to address it," Carthon said. "We are not trying to fill everything via free agency, but if that's where the best option comes from, we'll address it that way. We just have to be patient, and exercise patience and allow that to come to fruition."

The team currently has the following receivers on the roster: Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips, Racey McMath, Mason Kinsey, Reggie Roberson Jr. and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Only Burks and Westbrook-Ikhine had more than 100 yards receiving a year ago, and even then they only combined for 841 yards.

Still, Carthon is optimistic about what his young core of receivers has to offer.

"I like that group. I think it's a young, promising group," Carthon said. "I am really excited to see what a healthy Kyle can do. I think he put some really impressive snaps together in the slot. I think Treylon's best ball is ahead of him. And I am also excited to see what a healthy Nick can do. He played the majority of the year on that knee injury, and just a testament to his toughness, his grit, he finished it out. I am excited about this young group."

The Titans' first draft pick is the No. 11 overall selection. They have six in total (one in every round aside from Round 4).