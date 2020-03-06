Titans' Mike Vrabel explains FaceTime chat with Tom Brady: 'He's a QB with an expiring contract'

Tom Brady is set to the be a free agent later this month and his days with the New England Patriots may be numbered. If there's any head coach who could convince Brady to leave New England, it's Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel was a teammate of Brady from 2001 to 2008, and they won three Super Bowls together. Their friendship has continued throughout the years, which could be enough to entice Brady to play for his former teammate in Tennessee.

The Brady-to-Titans speculation heated up this past weekend when Brady and Julian Edelman were seen at the Syracuse-North Carolina basketball game at the Carrier Dome, FaceTiming with Vrabel at one point during the game.

Vrabel did his best to explain why he was talking to Brady in the first place.

"My relationship with Tom Brady goes back to 2011 training camp at Rhode Island. We'd go to practice and a bunch of us would go out and that's where a lot of those friendships were made. Those friendships aren't going to stop or not continue to grow and develop now that I'm a head coach and he's a quarterback with an expiring contract," Vrabel said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football Friday.

"Those are going to continue on well after we're done playing with his family and my family. There's a special bond that goes on in the locker room that's not going to stop."

Certainly an interesting choice of words there by Vrabel, considering the Titans also have a quarterback with an expiring contract in Ryan Tannehill. The Titans appear set to let Tannehill hit the free agent market, leaving them with a quarterback void heading into 2020. The dots connect toward making a potential run at Brady, especially since Vrabel has such a strong relationship with his former teammate.

Vrabel didn't exactly hide any details in his conversation with Good Morning Football. Brady is going to be a free agent and that friendship will indeed grow if Brady chooses Tennessee over New England in the coming weeks. The Vrabel factor will play a huge role in Brady's decision to go to Tennessee if he decides his time with New England is over.

What about Tannehill? Are the Titans prepared to let him walk after a career year, especially since he's 12 years younger than Brady?

Vrabel lumped Tannehill in with Titans running back Derrick Henry when asked what the Titans plans are regarding his 2019 quarterback.

"Those two players were a large part of our success and helped us get to where we were. It wasn't good enough, but we always recognized those players that helped us get to where we are," Vrabel said. "Obviously, the business of football to me, every day Jon (Titans general manager Jon Robinson) and I are trying to look for players that are younger and cheaper. The players in those seats are doing everything in their power to make sure that doesn't happen. I recognized that over the course of my career and I see it in the same sense as a head coach."

There are a lot of signs pointing toward Brady joining the Titans based on the events over the past few days. Vrabel didn't do much to turn them in the other direction.