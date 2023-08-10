Mike Vrabel has made a decision on who his starting quarterback is for the preseason opener. He just isn't ready to share that information with the public. Vrabel has not revealed which of his quarterbacks will start in Saturday's game in Chicago between Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. When asked who will start Saturday's game, Vrabel said that that is "not a decision we're gonna share," via NBC Sports.

Tannehill is currently No. 1 on the depth chart, followed by Willis and second rookie Will Levis. A former Pro Bowler, Tannehill has a 36-19 regular season and 2-3 postseason record as Tennessee's starting quarterback. Willis, a third-round pick in last year's draft, went 1-2 as the Titans' starting quarterback last season. Vrabel recently spoke glowingly about Willis' tangible and intangible growth as he enters his second season.

"The biggest thing is that you know when he is in the building," Vrabel said, via Sports Illustrated. "There's a presence to him. Bopping around, that's the biggest thing to me, that you know he's there. Not just being there, but he's there, he's engaged. You hear him, you see him, those are all positives."

Levis was selected in the second round of April's draft. The 6-foot-3 quarterback enjoyed a successful run at Kentucky that included being second in school history in wins, fourth in 300-yard passing games, fifth in career touchdown passes and sixth in career passing yards. His 25 interceptions in college, however, was surely one of the reasons why he fell to the second round.

While the Titans' starting quarterback for Saturday is a mystery, Vrabel did announce this week that assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams will serve as head coach for the game. Williams, whose coaching career has spanned over a quarter century, has been on the Titans coaching staff since 2018.

"I think this is a great opportunity for him and for us and for everybody involved," Vrabel said of Williams. "His ability to reach every player, [both] offensively and defensively. He has great experience from different places, and you always see him talking to guys across the ball like O-linemen, young players, veteran players.

"This is an opportunity that was earned and deserved because of the vision that I think I have in his ability to reach and have conservations with all different players and people in our organization from different positions and backgrounds."