The Tennessee Titans will have a new albeit temporary head coach on Saturday in their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears: current assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams. Mike Vrabel, the team's head coach since 2018, said this was a decision he came up with to help accelerate Williams' development.

"I think this is a great opportunity for him and for us and for everybody involved," Vrabel said Monday. "Big T [Williams] will handle that [acting as head coach and in-game coaching decisions] and [defensive assistant] Clint McMillan will handle the defensive line. That will start on Friday."

Williams joined the Titans in 2018 when Vrabel was first hired. He has been a defensive line coach throughout his 26 seasons of coaching, including the last 12 in the NFL with the Raiders (2012-14), Dolphins (2015-17) and Titans (2018-2022). Williams earned the assistant head coach title entering the 2023 season.

"I think him [Williams] dealing with and talking with the trainer and again, he and I will have a lot of conversations between now and Friday about [many things]: Handling things with the roster and discussing those things with the assistant coaches, how we want to play the game and letting him make those decisions in the game," Vrabel said about how Williams will be prepared for the various duties he will oversee in advance of Saturday. "We'll go into the game with things that we think we need to try and get done. I'm sure he'll try to do that, and I will help him where need be. I think it will be a great opportunity, well deserved. This is something I want to do. ... I want to help him understand that role [head coach] and what's required ... I'm sure he'll do a great job."

Vrabel noted he will be on the sidelines on Saturday, helping players with technique like he did as a linebackers coach with the Houston Texans from 2014-16.

Vrabel, who played 14 NFL seasons as a linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1997-00), New England Patriots (2001-08) and Kansas City Chiefs (2009-2010), came to this decision because of Williams' ability to connect with players on both sides of the ball. That is something Vrabel is familiar with since he also lined up as a goal line tight end throughout his career. He caught 10 touchdowns in his career.

"His ability to reach every player, [both] offensively and defensively," Vrabel said when asked what stands out about Williams as a coach. "He has great experience from different places, and you always see him talking to guys across the ball like O-linemen, young players, veteran players. This is an opportunity that was earned and deserved because of the vision that I think I have in his ability to reach and have conservations with all different players and people in our organization from different positions and backgrounds."