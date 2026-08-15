Titans' Nazeeh Johnson says fertility medication led to six-game NFL suspension for PED violation

New Tennessee Titans cornerback Nazeeh Johnson was suspended by the NFL for the first six regular-season games without pay for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. The suspension begins Aug. 30, meaning Johnson can participate in Tennessee's two remaining preseason games. He is eligible for reinstatement Monday, Oct. 19.

On Friday evening, Johnson took to social media to explain that the banned substance found in his body came from a fertility medication. In a vulnerable post, Johnson explained that he and his wife lost their baby a few weeks ago but are hoping to add to their family in the future.

"My wife and I were trying to conceive a child. We found out that I was infertile, and I took a fertility medication that was helping me try to conceive a baby. I was not aware that there was a substance in the medication that was on the banned list, and I tested positive for a PED. Lesson to all NFL players and new players coming into the league: do not put anything in your body without following the process and getting approval beforehand. We lost our baby a few weeks ago, and this has been an incredibly difficult time for my wife and me. Fortunately, we have nine good eggs left, so we're holding on to hope that we'll be able to grow our family."

Johnson was one of four players the NFL suspended on Friday. The 28-year-old was listed as a third-string cornerback on Tennessee's first depth chart. He tied for the team lead with five tackles during the Titans' 19-13 preseason victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Titans CB depth chart

Johnson signed with the Titans less than a month ago. The former seventh-round pick out of Marshall spent his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls, but played just two games last year because of a shoulder injury. In 29 career games, including six starts, Johnson has recorded 66 tackles, three passes defensed and one sack.