The Tennessee Titans introduced their new head coach Brian Callahan this week, and with his arrival comes plenty of change. There's a new power structure in the front office, and a new philosophy on offense. Tennessee's offense previously operated through star running back Derrick Henry, who is now a free agent. With his deal expiring and the arrival of Callahan, is Henry as good as gone?

During a Friday interview on 102.5 The Game in Nashville, Callahan was asked how a player like Henry could fit into his offense.

"I think a player like Derrick Henry fits in every offense," Callahan said. "He's been a remarkable player, he's been the face of the franchise here for a long time. When you think of the Tennessee Titans, you think of Derrick Henry. He's earned that. Look, if he is open to a return, that fits for us, I'm never going to say no to good players. I know that he's been an incredible leader in this building as well, which also carries a lot of weight. You can find ways to use every player. There's no offensive system that would say, 'I don't like to have Derrick Henry here.'

"I certainly think he's got some gas left in the tank too. So we'll see where that goes. I know he's gonna hit the market probably and try to see what's out there for him. But I would never say no to a player like that if they would like to return here and it fits for us. I just think he's such a fantastic person on top of it and he's meant so much to this city that I would never just dismiss that."

This season, the two-time NFL rushing yards leader and rushing touchdowns leader led the league in rushing attempts (280), ranked second in rushing yards (1,167) and was tied for seventh in rushing touchdowns (12). While the running back market is not exactly "hot," Henry is a player that could generate some interest. Recently, he revealed that he was very close to being dealt at the trade deadline to a team that made the playoffs.

While most people feel like Henry will be playing football elsewhere in 2024, Callahan did make it seem like the door is open for the franchise legend to return -- if that's what he wants.