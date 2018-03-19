Titans offer sneak peek of their new uniform and one player seems to love it

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing a major uniform overhaul this offseason, and although the new look won't be unveiled until April, the team did recently offer a sneak peek of the new uniform.

Also, when we say "peek," we literally mean "peek." The short video below offers several teases of what the uniform looks like.

Now, that might not seem like much, but there are a few things worth noting in the video. First, the red Nike swoosh is pretty interesting. The Titans have never used a red swoosh and it could mean that they're going to add more red to their overall color scheme.

The short video also appears to show that silver is possibly going to be prominently featured on the new uniforms, along with their usual two-tone shades of blue.

Although we only got a short look at the uniform, Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan got to see the whole thing on Monday, and based on his reaction, it sounds like he's a fan of the new look.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk shows @TaylorLewan77 our new uniforms. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Hzf26ZPRxE — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 19, 2018

"That is actually pretty cool. I like that," Lewan tells team owner Amy Adams Strunk in the video. "It looks really new and fresh. It's the facelift that this team needed."

The new uniform will be unveiled during a free event for fans that will be held in downtown Nashville on April 4.

"We wanted to create a unique event for the new uniform unveiling in April,"Adams Strunk said, via the team's official website. "Being in Nashville, it only made sense to include a concert and we are thrilled Florida Georgia Line has agreed to join us. This will be a fun show for our fans – they will get to see the new uniforms and enjoy a terrific concert. It should be a special night for our franchise and I am looking forward to it."

The makeover marks the first time since 1999 that the Titans have undergone a major uniform change. The team revamped their look after they dumped the "Oilers" nickname following the 1998 season.