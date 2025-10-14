A day after firing Brian Callahan, the Tennessee Titans have parted ways with Callahan's father and veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan, according to interim coach Mike McCoy.

Bill Callahan, 69, broke into coaching in 1980 and has been in the NFL since 1995 with the exception of a four-year run where he served as Nebraska's head coach. In 2002, he succeeded Jon Gruden as Raiders coach and helped lead the franchise to its most recent Super Bowl appearance (ironically, the Raiders lost to Gruden's Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII).

Callahan enjoyed a successful run as the Browns' offensive line coach prior to serving the same role on his son's staff in Nashville. But during his two seasons with the Titans, Callahan's unit struggled to protect the quarterback. Tennessee's passers were sacked 52 times in 2024, and rookie Cam Ward has been sacked a league-high 25 times this season.

While the offensive line did help Tony Pollard rush for over 1,000 yards in 2024, the Titans are just 31st in the NFL in rushing this season and are also just 29th in rushing touchdowns scored and 25th in average yards per carry.

Brian Callahan, 41, went just 4-19 during his short stint as the Titans' coach. Prior to coming to Nashville, he enjoyed a successful five-year run as the Bengals' offensive coordinator that included a Super Bowl appearance in 2021.

The Titans will now be temporarily led by McCoy, a longtime NFL coach who served as the Chargers' head coach from 2013-16. McCoy, who served as the Jaguars' quarterbacks coach from 2022-24, had been serving as Titans' senior offensive assistant prior to accepting his new role as interim coach.