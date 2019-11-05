Titans place Malcolm Butler on injured reserve after corner suffered wrist injury in Week 9
Malcolm Butler is heading to IR
The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday that they've placed high-priced cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve after he suffered a broken wrist in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. In a corresponding move, the Titans have re-signed cornerback Tye Smith.
Butler's injury came when he was trying to break up what ended up being a 12-yard touchdown catch by Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel. The corner bit on Samuel's cut to the inside before he broke off toward the pylon on left side of the end zone. Butler was turned around and tried to recover, met Samuel as he was leaping to make the catch and got has arm twisted as both of them were coming to the ground. Butler immediately grabbed his wrist after the play and was taken directly to the locker room by the team's medical staff.
In his second season with the Titans since coming over from the New England Patriots and signing a five-year, $61 million deal, Butler has been pretty solid. Over the course of Tennessee's nine games this year, Butler has started in every contest and totaled 32 tackles, nine passes defended, two interceptions and one touchdown.
As for Tye Smith, he's played in four games this season and was just recently let go by the Titans to make room for fellow defensive back Joshua Kalu.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Eagles place DeSean Jackson on IR
Jackson's season is now officially over for the Eagles
-
Jets place Trumaine Johnson on IR
Trumaine Johnson's time with the Jets appears to be up
-
O'Brien explains Keke Coutee benching
The Texans' versatile playmaker hasn't played since Week 7
-
The greatest Manshew Mania moments
So long, Minshew Mania
-
Lawrence: 'Sky is not the limit' for DAL
The All-Pro pass rusher led a defensive effort that was master class against the catty Giants
-
Callahan has control of Redskins' roster
Bill Callahan is the one calling the shots in D.C. and here's what that might mean for Dwayne...
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...