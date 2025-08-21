Days after Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward was involved in a skirmish during training camp with star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft opened up about the incident. Ward said the scuffle was "needed" and clarified that everything was good between the two.

"Jeff is strong as s--," Ward said on Wednesday when asked what he learned from the incident. "It was fun. At the same time, it was what we needed. We love competing, especially me and Jeff. I'm excited to have that man as my teammate."

Since Ward's arrival, he and Simmons have engaged in friendly trash talk after plays. It's been on display throughout camp.

"That's me and Jeff's relationship," Ward said. "I wake up, I get here and he's damn near the first one I'm ready to talk s--- to. He's the first one that comes at my head every day at practice. He goes hard every play. He's somebody you look up to as a young guy because of how hard they work. He's a great team player and teammate."

Numerous media members in attendance earlier this week witnessed Ward shove Simmons in the back and hit his signature "Zombieland" celebration in front of him after throwing a touchdown pass to receiver Calvin Ridley during practice. Simmons retaliated and pushed Ward in the facemask, which led to a scrum as Tennessee's offensive line came to the defense of their quarterback.

Shortly after the incident, Simmons posted on social media that the incident was overblown.

"Lol yea y'all doing way too much!" Simmons wrote. "It's practice, it's football! S--- happens between the lines! But y'all letting these reporters blow up something that happened at practice says a lot! Trust me, me and 1 is good!"

Ward has appeared in both of Tennessee's preseason games and showed flashes of why the team made him the No. 1 pick earlier this spring. Ward has completed 7 of 15 attempts for 109 yards in those games.

Ward is set to make his regular season debut on Sept. 7 when the Titans open their season with the Denver Broncos.