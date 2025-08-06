The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday they signed safety Quandre Diggs, who spent the 2024 season with Tennessee. It was a special signing, as Diggs is the cousin of quarterback Cameron Ward, who the Titans selected with the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Diggs said other teams were interested in his services but a number of factors kept him in Tennessee. Apart from playing for this franchise last year, he said he loves the coaching staff, has special bonds with a number of Titans teammates and his "best friend," Tyler Lockett, is now a member of the team. Plus, it's pretty cool to see family when he enters the locker room.

"It's different when you walk in the locker room and you see your family, like real family," Diggs said. "It was cool, (Ward) came in this morning and was like, 'I get to wake up and I get to see my cousin at work.' So I'm going to be on him and just continue to handle my business and do what I do also."

What's "Cam Ward the cousin" like? Diggs gave us some insight into that.

"He's the same, he's just talking trash, always asking for money or something like that," Diggs joked. "It's always something with him so I'm not surprised by anything he asks or says each and every day.

Diggs played just eight games in 2024 before suffering a Lisfranc injury, but he was an early-season standout for Tennessee with 42 tackles. The three-time Pro Bowler spent his first four and a half NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, then spent four and a half seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before finding his way to Nashville.

The veteran defensive back said he will help his cousin in his development. He's fine to give Ward a pep talk, but there will be times he'll "cuss him out" as well.