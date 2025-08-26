Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's first preseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month, and he's still on the mend. According to ESPN, Spears is still in a walking boot, and will be placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. This means he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

The former third-round pick out of Tulane dealt with multiple injuries last season, as he missed a total of five games due to two concussions plus ankle and hamstring injuries. Spears rushed 84 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns, and caught 30 passes for 224 yards and another score.

Spears impressed as a rookie working alongside Derrick Henry, as he racked up 838 scrimmage yards and scored three total touchdowns. Those 838 yards from scrimmage ranked No. 10 among all rookies in 2023. Spears was expected to split time with Tony Pollard in 2024, but his injuries opened the door for the former Cowboy to be more of a bell cow for Brian Callahan.

Spears being placed on injured reserve at the 53-man roster deadline does have some ramifications. It likely means both Julius Chestnut and rookie Kalel Mullings will make the initial 53-man roster. The Titans also currently have Jordan Mims and Jermar Jefferson on roster at running back.