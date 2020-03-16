Titans re-sign offensive tackle Dennis Kelly after losing Jack Conklin to the Browns, per report

The Tennessee Titans didn't have to look too far for a replacement for starting right tackle Jack Conklin, who agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns earlier on Monday. According to Field Yates of ESPN, Tennessee has re-signed offensive tackle Dennis Kelly to a three-year deal worth $21 million. Kelly will also see $8.75 million of that contract become fully guaranteed.

Kelly originally came into the league as a fifth-round draft choice of the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2012 out of Purdue. Over the course of his three-year tenure in Philly, Kelly started in 15 of his 30 regular season games played. The 30-year-old first found his way to Nashville back in 2016 in a trade for receiver Dorial Green-Beckham. Since then, he's started in 16 games over the course of his four seasons with the Titans.

In 2019, Kelly suited up in 15 games and saw four starts. He also played in all three of Tennessee's playoff matchups and famously hauled in a one-yard touchdown catch from Ryan Tannehill in the second quarter of the AFC championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. That score made Kelly the heaviest player to ever catch a touchdown in the playoffs.

Now, his wallet is a bit heavier, too.