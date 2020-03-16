Titans re-sign offensive tackle Dennis Kelly after losing Jack Conklin to the Browns, per report
Tennessee will have Kelly in town for three more years
The Tennessee Titans didn't have to look too far for a replacement for starting right tackle Jack Conklin, who agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns earlier on Monday. According to Field Yates of ESPN, Tennessee has re-signed offensive tackle Dennis Kelly to a three-year deal worth $21 million. Kelly will also see $8.75 million of that contract become fully guaranteed.
Kelly originally came into the league as a fifth-round draft choice of the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2012 out of Purdue. Over the course of his three-year tenure in Philly, Kelly started in 15 of his 30 regular season games played. The 30-year-old first found his way to Nashville back in 2016 in a trade for receiver Dorial Green-Beckham. Since then, he's started in 16 games over the course of his four seasons with the Titans.
In 2019, Kelly suited up in 15 games and saw four starts. He also played in all three of Tennessee's playoff matchups and famously hauled in a one-yard touchdown catch from Ryan Tannehill in the second quarter of the AFC championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. That score made Kelly the heaviest player to ever catch a touchdown in the playoffs.
Now, his wallet is a bit heavier, too.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles to reportedly sign Javon Hargrave
Hargrave blossomed into a quality starter in his four seasons in Pittsburgh
-
Report: Van Noy signs deal with Dolphins
Kyle Van Noy is staying in the AFC East, but heading south
-
FA grades for Tannehill, more moves
The Colts, 49ers and Raiders also earn high marks for keeping key players
-
Ravens draft options in the second round
Baltimore has options on both sides of the football in the second round
-
NFL postpones offseason workouts
The league is taking action given the country's ongoing battle against the coronavirus
-
Jimmy Graham inks deal with Bears
Jimmy Graham is staying in the NFC North
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game