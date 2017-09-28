Titans receiver says he's going to kneel until Donald Trump apologizes for remarks

Titans receiver Rishard Matthews didn't get a chance to protest during the national anthem on Sunday, but that doesn't mean he won't be protesting going forward.

Although Matthews didn't get to kneel in Week 3, the receiver revealed this week that he plans to kneel in Week 4 and then keep kneeling until he hears an apology from Donald Trump over the controversial comments that Trump made on Friday.

"I plan to kneel until the president apologizes for the comments that he made, because I felt like those were very disrespectful comments that he made," Matthews told ESPN on Tuesday. "The league is made up of, I think, ... over 70 percent African-Americans, so the people that would be kneeling for this cause would be African-Americans."

For Matthews, whose father served in the military for 23 years, the protest has nothing to do with the military and everything to do with protesting against racial injustice.

"Moving forward, I don't want this to be a publicity stunt," Matthews said. "I don't want to take away from what the whole protest is about, which is oppression, police brutality and inequality in this country. I fully stand with my brother [Colin Kaepernick], and I plan to continue to do that."

As for Trump's comments, Matthew's specifically had an issue with the fact that Trump referred to protesting NFL players as "sons of bitches" during a rally in Alabama where he called on NFL owners to fire any player who protests.

"To keep it honest, he was calling a lot of us, and I feel that he was calling myself, an S.O.B., and that's not OK and very disrespectful," Matthews said. "So I plan to kneel until the president apologizes."

The wide receiver has also promised to donate $75,000 to help several local organizations working in oppressed communities.

I have decided to do more than just Talk & Donate a spread of money amounting to 75k to organizations working in oppressed communities✊🏿✊🏻✊🏽 — Rishard Matthews (@_RMatthews) September 28, 2017

Matthews didn't get to protest in Week 3 because the Titans were one of three teams -- along with the Seahawks and Steelers -- who decided to stay in their locker room during the national anthem.

The Titans receiver, who lost his brother (a Marine) in Afghanistan, the decision to kneel during the national anthem going forward wasn't an easy one.

"I'm tired of hearing, 'Stick to sports.' It comes down to right and wrong in this world," Matthews said after the Titans' 33-27 win over the Seahawks on Sunday. "If you see wrong and don't say anything, that's wrong. As minorities, what do you want to happen before we say anything? They tried to have a silent protest, and look what happened. It's your right to stand or sit down. You have that right, that freedom of speech, and you're not allowing that to happen."

Although Matthews didn't get to protest before the game, he did raise his fist in the air after catching a 55-yard touchdown pass in Tennessee's win.

Rishard Matthews raised his fist in the air after scoring a 55-yard TD pic.twitter.com/NHrk2zpFQs — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2017

There's not many people who see both sides of the issue quite like Matthews. Not only did his brother die while serving in Afghanistan, but Matthews was a college teammate of Kaepernick. For the most part, the Titans receiver says he's received positive feedback for his stance.

"I've actually had a lot of military people reach out to me to say, 'Good job for standing up for your rights and people who don't have a voice,' and that they support me whether I decide to stand or kneel," Matthews said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "People keep using the military as a distraction. It's not anything about the military. It's about social injustice."

Matthews' next chance to protest will come on Sunday when the Titans travel to Houston for an AFC South showdown with the Texans.