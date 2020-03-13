Titans release Delanie Walker and Ryan Succop, saving $8.4 million in salary cap space

The Tennessee Titans parted ways with a pair of longtime veterans Friday, releasing tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop. The pair of moves save the Titans $8,418,750 in cap space (Walker $6,418,750 and Succop $2,000,000, per Over The Cap). Walker had "failed physical" attached to his designation, per the Titans. The veteran tight end played just seven games in 2019, as an ankle injury forced him to land on injured reserve in November. This was the same ankle injury that limited him to just one game in 2018 and forced Walker to get surgery.

"In my time here with Delanie, he has been an absolute pro on the field, in the locker room, and his production speaks for itself," said Titans general manager Jon Robinson in a press release. "He was a leader, a captain, and a highly respected member of this team. His toughness, competitiveness, attitude and professionalism are what we expect from our players. I want to wish him all of the best moving forward and he will forever be a Titan great."

Walker had 381 catches for 4,483 yards and 28 touchdowns in seven seasons in Tennessee, making three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2017. Walker's 356 receptions from 2013 to 2018 led all NFL tight ends and 4,156 receiving yards was third at his position.

The 35-year old Walker has 504 catches for 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns in 14 NFL seasons with the Titans and San Francisco 49ers (where he spent his first seven seasons). Walker had one year remaining on his deal with Tennessee.

Succop kicked for the Titans for six seasons, leading the NFL with 42 field goal attempts in 2017. He set an NFL record by making 56 consecutive field goals from inside 50 yards from 2014 to 2017. He finished just 1 for 6 on field goals last season while battling a knee injury that kept him out until November. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve with the knee injury in December.

Succop sent a farewell message to the Titans organization and their fans upon his release.

Succop made 83.6% of his field goal attempts with the Titans and has converted 82.2% of them in his 11 seasons with the Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. He had three years remaining on his contract with the Titans.

With the roster moves, the Titans have a projected $67,133,327 in available salary cap space. Tennessee is reportedly focusing on re-signing Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry with the extra cap space they've created by releasing Walker and Succop.