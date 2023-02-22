After nine seasons, the Tennessee Titans are parting ways with longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan. The veteran broke the news through his podcast, "Bussin' With The Boys," and also posted a message for the team's fanbase.

"I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all," the 31-year-old tweeted.

It appeared like Lewan saw this coming, mentioning on his podcast that he expected to be released.

The Titans will save some money with the cut. They will save $14,841,000 against the salary cap with no dead cap penalty by cutting the player with one year left on his contract. In 2018, Lewan signed the biggest contract in history for an offensive lineman with an $80 million deal.

Lewan joined the Titans in 2014 when the Titans drafted him in the first round with the No. 11 overall pick. He remained in Tennessee for his entire career. He started 100 of the 105 games he played with the Titans, earning three Pro Bowl honors. He was a staple on the line during his time with the team. He did miss some time in his nine-year stint, particularly in recent years. He was sidelined 11 games in 2020 and 15 in 2022 due to ACL tears.