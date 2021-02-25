The "cap-casualty period" has begun in the NFL, as teams continue to tinker with their cap space in order to prepare for free agency. On Thursday, the Tennessee Titans made the decision to release 27-year-old wideout Adam Humphries -- a move which saves Tennessee about $4.47 million in cap space. This move gives Humphries time to examine where he will be playing next, as he's sure to generate some interest on the market. The Titans also parted ways with cornerbacks Chris Milton and Breon Borders.

Humphries joined the Titans ahead of the 2019 season as a highly touted free agent. He signed a four-year, $36 million deal, but played in just 19 games for the Titans. In 2019, he caught 37 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns, and this past season, he caught just 23 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. Humphries did suffer a nasty concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 which caused him to miss several games. Humphries returned in Week 13 to take on the Cleveland Browns, but caught just one pass for nine yards and was placed on injured reserve for good two days later. One of Humphries' big highlights with the Titans came in Week 10 last year, when he caught the game-winning touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. It would be the last loss Patrick Mahomes and Co. suffered that season, as they went on to win Super Bowl LIV.

Humphries originally went undrafted in the 2015 out of Clemson, and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by attending their minicamp. He eventually evolved into one of the more intriguing slot receivers in the NFL, and caught a career-high 76 passes for 816 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 before he hit free agency. Injuries dominated his time in Tennessee, but Humphries is still a talented receiver who will have several suitors this offseason.

According to Over The Cap, the Titans are currently sitting about $2 million over the cap, which ranks No. 21 in the NFL. They have been rumored to be in the mix for former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, and would need to clear some cap if they indeed want to sign him.