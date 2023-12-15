The Titans on Friday ruled defensive lineman Teair Tart out for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Texans. It turns out the veteran starter won't suit up for Tennessee again, with the club releasing Tart amid a personal dispute, according to Paul Kuharsky.

Tart, 26, hadn't practiced all week due to an undisclosed personal issue. Now, he's parting ways "after season-long issues reached a breaking point," per Kuharsky. The discord reportedly stemmed from Tart's desire for a new contract, as well as the Titans' recent dissatisfaction with Tart's "effort and attitude."

The Philadelphia native was scheduled to hit free agency this offseason after signing a one-year, $4.3 million restricted-free-agent tender last spring. But his relationship with the Titans also soured in part due to his conditioning, per Kuharsky.

Originally undrafted in 2020, Tart didn't join Tennessee's active roster until halfway through his rookie season. But he quickly carved out a regular role on the defensive front, starting 35 games between 2021-2023. He posted career marks in 2022, with 34 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits, earning a reputation as a solid run defender.

Tart first appeared on Tennessee's injury report with a personal designation prior to Week 14, and he suited up against the Dolphins despite a questionable tag. He played less than half of the Titans' defensive snaps in the upset, however.

His absence exacerbates a shortage of healthy veterans on the Titans' defensive front going into Sunday's game with Houston, as starters Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry are also on the club's injury report, listed as out or questionable.