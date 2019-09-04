Titans reportedly forced to change kickers just days before the start of the regular season

With just four days to go until the start of their regular season, the Titans have been forced to make an unexpected change at kicker.

According to ESPN.com, the Titans have signed Cairo Santos, who will now be the team's kicker for their first game against the Browns. The Titans added Santos on Wednesday after they were forced to place starting kicker Ryan Succop on injured reserve.

The move comes as surprise and that's because Succop looked healthy during Tennessee's final two games of the preseason when he went 4 for 4 on field goals. Although it's not clear what led Succop to being placed on IR, the kicker had been battling a leg injury this offseason. Succop underwent a minor knee surgery at some point after the 2018 season, and according to PaulKuharsky.com, the surgery didn't go "as neatly as planned."

Not only did Succop end up sitting out OTAs, but he also missed the first two weeks of training camp after the team placed him on the physically unable to perform list. However, after being taken off the PUP list in August and playing in the Titans' final two preseason games, it appeared that he was going to he healthy enough to start the year as Tennessee's kicker. Succop has been the Titans' kicker since 2014. The former Mr. Irrelevant signed with Tennessee after spending the first five seasons of his with the Chiefs (2009-13).

With Succop out, the Titans are turning to Santos. The 27-year-old kicker spent his offseason in Tampa, where he was beat out for the kicking job by rookie Matt Gay. In a twist of irony, Santos has actually replaced Succop before. Back in August 2014, the Chiefs cut Succop and decided to make Santos their kicker.

Over the past two seasons, Santos has hit 78 percent of his kicks (18 of 23) while playing for four teams (Bucs, Rams, Bears, Chiefs). Overall, Santos has hit 83.2 percent of his field goals in his five-year career, which makes him the 28th most accurate kicker in NFL history.