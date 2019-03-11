Titans reportedly re-sign Kenny Vaccaro with four-year, $26 million deal
Vaccaro signed a prove-it deal with the Titans last offseason and it appears to have paid off for him
Last offseason, the safety market was ice cold. Established starters had to wait weeks or even months to get deals, and even then they were mostly of the one-year, prove-it variety. That doesn't appear to be happening this offseason. Eric Reid signed a new contract with the Panthers before free agency opened. Landon Collins got $84 million over six years from Washington on the first day of the legal tampering period.
And now Kenny Vaccaro is getting a four-year deal worth $26 million from the Tennessee Titans, with whom he signed last season after a prolonged period of sitting on the open market. The contract contains $11.5 million in guarantees.
It should be fascinating to see how the contracts handed out to Vaccaro, Reid, and Collins affect the rest of the safety market, which is as crowded as it is at any position group this offseason.
Vaccaro, for his part, played well for Tennessee last year, teaming with Kevin Byard on the back end to form a nice 1-2 punch at safety. He played and started 13 for the Titans, recording 58 tackles (three for loss), four quarterback hits, four passes defensed, two sacks, and an interception. He graded out as a top-30 safety, per Pro Football Focus, and he had strong marks against both the run and the pass.
Tennessee likely still has work to do on defense, with defending the middle of the field in the passing game standing out as a particular weakness last year. Finding a linebacker who excels in coverage should be a priority, but perhaps the biggest bump they could get is a better season from last year's blockbuster signing, Malcolm Butler, who struggled badly for much of 2018. Having Byard and Vaccaro locked in behind him should help, as should continued strong play from Adoree' Jackson on the opposite side of the field.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jaguars land Nick Foles in free agency
The Jaguars are getting their quarterback
-
2019 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Ranking 11 landing spots for Earl Thomas
With the best free safety in the league hitting free agency, let's look at some possible d...
-
Landing spots for Le'Veon Bell
Looking at the top spots for Le'Veon Bell to land when he hits free agency
-
Most likely Ndamukong Suh landing spots
The Rams defensive tackle is set to hit the open market after one season in Los Angeles
-
NFL Free Agency: Live updates, rumors
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league