The Miami Dolphins have acquired offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson from the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The deal calls for an unknown swap of picks. Wilson was the No. 29 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former Georgia Bulldog appeared in one game for the team that drafted him. He was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list twice, suspended for the team's Week 13 game and finished the season on the reserve/non-football illness list. The 22-year-old had also been arrested for a DUI in September. A late night post on February 22 suggested that the lineman intended to give up football. Days later, it was reported that Tennessee had begun to shop him in a trade.

Wilson should compete for the starting right tackle position in Miami if he is able to stay on the straight and narrow path. Rookie Robert Hunt would likely slide inside to man one of the two offensive guard positions.

Wilson is the second prospect to be traded from the 2020 NFL Draft. Miami also acquired wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. -- a third-round pick -- from the Raiders.

