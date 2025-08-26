The Tennessee Titans are releasing one of the most famous undrafted players from this past class ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. According to ESPN, the Titans are waiving former Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, who remains a candidate for Tennessee's practice squad should he pass through waivers.

After going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Restrepo had the opportunity to reunite with his college quarterback, No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward. However, he struggled to break a wide receiver rotation headlined by Calvin Ridley, that includes free-agent additions Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett plus draft picks Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. In three preseason games, Restrepo caught three passes for 26 yards.

Restrepo was ranked as CBS Sports' No. 205 overall prospect and No. 24 wide receiver after he caught 69 passes for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. However, he ran what was reported to be around a 4.83 40-yard dash at his pro day. Restrepo later claimed his hamstring tightened up before he ran, but the time directly led to him going undrafted.

The 2024 consensus All-American left Miami as the program's all-time leading receiver with 2,844 yards and 21 touchdowns on 200 receptions. He was one of just three FBS players to record 1,000 yards receiving in 2023 and 2024, and was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award this past season.