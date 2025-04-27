Now that the 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, reports of where undrafted free agents are signing are beginning to flood in. One of the best pairings will occur in Nashville, as Tennessee Titans No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward has been reunited with his University of Miami WR1 in Xavier Restrepo.

Restrepo was CBS Sports' No. 205 overall prospect in this class and No. 24 wide receiver. He was considered a lock to be drafted this year before he ran what was reported to be around a 4.83 40-yard dash at his pro day. It was a very shocking time, and he later claimed in a since-deleted social media post that his hamstring tightened up that day before he ran.

Restrepo, who is one of just three FBS players to record 1,000 yards receiving in both 2023 and 2024, ended up going undrafted, so reuniting with Ward in Tennessee was an easy choice:

If you watched Restrepo at Miami, you're probably more willing to ignore some pro-day 40 time.

Restrepo was the first Hurricanes wideout to ever post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and he was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2024. He leaves this historic program the all-time leading receiver (2,844 yards), ahead of big names like Santana Moss, Reggie Wayne and Michael Irvin. Maybe Restrepo going undrafted was a blessing in disguise. Having the opportunity to play with Ward at the next level is something that will help not just this dynamic duo, but the rebuilding Titans as well.