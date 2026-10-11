The Tennessee Titans are winless and own the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL, but they will stick with the status quo at the most important position. Coach Robert Saleh committed to Cam Ward as his starting quarterback in the wake of Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans.

Ward experienced another miserable day. He was fairly accurate at 23-for-36 but inefficient, as those completions resulted in just 170 yards and no touchdowns. He threw an interception and took four sacks. Still, the Titans intend to search for improvement on the fly rather than hitting the pause button on Ward's tenure as a starter.

"Cam's our starting quarterback," Saleh said postgame. "We're gonna give him every opportunity to be successful this year. We're gonna continue working with him, grinding with him and trying to help him get better."

Some of the struggles this week could be attributed to those around Ward and the caliber of the defense on the other side of the ball. He faced pressure on 21 dropbacks, which was the second most in a game in his career, per Next Gen Stats. He went 9-for-16 under pressure for 70 yards with the one interception.

While some of Ward's teammates have helped him avoid pressure, he has also not held up his end of the deal when under duress. Through four games, Ward averaged a league-low 2.6 yards per attempt when under pressure and tallied the fewest yards of any quarterback in the NFL in such situations.

Entering Week 5, Ward ranked 20th in the NFL in passer rating, 23rd in passing yards and 25th in EPA per dropback. His latest performance will move him no closer to the top of the leaderboard.

One of the questions facing the Titans is whether it is more beneficial to Ward's long-term future to keep throwing him onto the field in a dysfunctional offense or to pull the plug so as to prevent further damage to his confidence. He would not be the first quarterback to gain something from a benching, but at the same time, he is supposed to be the cornerstone of the franchise and needs as much experience and as many growth opportunities as possible.

"I just think my process," Ward said, is the reason he deserves to remain the starter. "What I'm willing to sacrifice each and every week to get to the player that I want to be, but also the player the team needs and the organization needs to win games. I love the criticism. I love everything that comes with the quarterback territory. At the end of the day, it's the best position in the world. Stuff goes the right way, you take all the credit. Stuff goes the wrong way, you take all the blame.

"I know I'm capable of this position. I have the right guys around me to uplift me and myself uplift them, and eventually we're going to put it together."

Cam Ward's limited second-year development

The jump from Year 1 to Year 2 is often the largest of a given player's career, but that has not been the case for Ward. He is on pace for fewer touchdown passes in 2026 than in his rookie season. He could exceed his interception tally from a year ago. His passer rating is worse this season than last. And it is entirely possible that he will finish the campaign with a worse record than the 3-14 mark he logged as a first-year Titan.

Cam Ward's 2026 performances

Game Comp-Att Yards TD INT Week 1 vs. Jets 19-32 (59.4%) 140 1 0 Week 2 vs. Eagles 13-20 (65.0%) 183 0 0 Week 3 at Giants 23-36 (63.9%) 181 1 1 Week 4 at Ravens 20-31 (64.5%) 222 1 1 Week 5 vs. Texans 23-36 (63.9%) 170 0 1

That is despite (or perhaps because) of a coaching change that some thought could spark a breakout. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has not orchestrated the kind of progress the Titans hoped to see. His quarterback coaching skills thus far in Tennessee have more closely resembled those of his New York Giants coaching tenure than those of his time as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator.

There is time for Ward to skirt "bust" status, but as last year's No. 1 overall draft pick, he needs to blossom into a capable starting quarterback at the very least in order to deliver on expectations. As the Titans flounder toward another early draft pick in 2027, they will have to decide whether Ward remains the future of the franchise. His trajectory does not indicate a breakthrough is on the horizon, but perhaps with Saleh's intention to keep him in the lineup, he and the young core around him will generate momentum by the end of the season.