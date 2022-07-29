Robert Woods is starting a new chapter in his NFL career. Back in March, the veteran wideout was traded by the Los Angeles Rams -- the club that drafted him in the second round in 2013 -- and shipped to the Tennessee Titans. What would prove to be Woods' final season in L.A. was cut short after he suffered a torn ACL in November. While that may have derailed his 2021 campaign, he has made the proper strides since to give himself the best shot at being available to his new club right out of the gate.

Woods avoided being placed on the PUP list to begin training camp and has been able to shed the brace he'd been previously wearing on his knee. Naturally, there's still a ways to go before the 30-year-old is back to 100%, but he does have Week 1 circled.

"My biggest objective is being ready for Week 1," Woods said, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. "If coach asks me to go out there (in the preseason), I'll be ready to go. But really, it's just being ready for Week 1."

Robert Woods TEN • WR • 2 TAR 69 REC 45 REC YDs 556 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Woods being available to the Titans to begin camp is a much-needed development for a Tennessee team that traded away star wideout A.J. Brown during the NFL Draft and has a rookie receiver in Treylon Burks just below him on the depth chart. His presence now allows him to not only continue to build a rapport with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but also shake off the rust and truly test his surgically repaired knee.

"It's more so just go and push it," Woods said of working his knee back. "It's strong enough. It's repaired. It's healed. It's more so about actually just doing it. So my mentality going out here and practicing is push it and go. You almost want to like push it to the limit and see what you can do and that's what I'm trying to do."

If Woods continues down this path, it does seem like he's giving himself a shot at being available when the Titans host the New York Giants in Nashville to begin the 2022 season.