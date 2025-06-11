Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is getting acquainted with new teammate Cam Ward at minicamp, and he likes what he sees so far. After just a couple days on the field with Ward, the poise of the rookie quarterback impresses Simmons.

It's only minicamp, but Ward performed as well as can be expected thus far. On Tuesday, Ward turned in an especially dazzling performance by completing 20 of his 21 pass attempts, according to Nick Suss of The Tennesseean.

Speaking with reporters afterward, Simmons said he was trying to throw the rookie off his game with a little trash talk. Not only did Ward give it right back to three-time Pro Bowl selection, but he executed the offense at a high level as well.

"We were going back and forth talking smack with each other," Simmons said. "He was able to get back in the huddle and still throw the ball down the middle of the field. That was the most impressive thing, not him talking smack to me. I think just being able to get back in the huddle, get the play to the guys and still operate the offense. I think that was the most impressive thing."

That's just another good first impression that Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has made on his teammates. Earlier this month, wide receiver Calvin Ridley said Ward has the confidence and demeanor necessary to succeed in the NFL.

"You need that at the quarterback position," Ridley said. "You can't just be an over-thinker, jittery guy. You just gotta kinda be ok with f-----g up, doing good. You've just got to have that 'f--- it' mentality. He's kind of got that."

All the early reviews on Ward have been good to this point, and it's not surprising given the way his college career ended. In 2024, his lone season at Miami, Ward completed 67.2% of his throws while totaling 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns while finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.