No one likes to lose, especially on a national stage. Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis got candid with his thoughts on defeat following a 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Thursday Night Football."

This marked Levis' first loss as a starter in the NFL and unsurprisingly, he didn't seem to love it. "Losing sucks," he said.

The 24-year-old complimented his opponent and said it came down to the Steelers making plays at the right time.

"It's so hard to win games, and when you have an opportunity like that to win it at the end, and it doesn't happen, it makes you feel a whole lot worse," Levis said. "Credit to them -- they made the plays when they needed to, and we didn't."

Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine echoed his quarterbacks thoughts, saying "it sucks to lose."

"We really wanted this one, we really wanted to get the momentum going," the Westbrook-Ikhine said. "And now it's back to work, and we have to fight to get that momentum back."

Head coach Mike Vrabel said while games may come down to the final minutes, losses come as a culmination of the mistakes and missed opportunities throughout the entire four quarters.

"You don't lose it late -- there's always other things that go into it, opportunities missed, or their ability to make a play when they needed to," Vrabel said. "It's good to see us continue to fight … and have an opportunity."

Levis went 22 of 39 for 262 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in the loss. Despite not being able to pull out the win, Levis showed patience and confidence that prove he can possibly become a long-time starter in the league.

No team wants a moral victory, but this was far from a loss to send the fans or the team into immediate panic.

The rookie's first game as a starter in the league went quite differently than it did Thursday night, as the Titans won 28-23 over the Atlanta Falcons. In the win, Levis had four passing touchdowns, including three to star veteran DeAndre Hopkins.

With the Week 9 loss, the Titans are now 3-5 and last in the AFC South. Up next for Levis and Co. are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they will face on Nov. 11.