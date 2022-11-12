Treylon Burks' rookie season has yet to truly take off after the young receiver sustained a turf toe injury during the Titans' fourth game. Without Burks, the Titans offense has struggled to generate much offense sans the running of Derrick Henry, who currently leads the NFL in rushing.

Titans fans received good news Saturday, as Burks has been activated off of injured reserve and will play in Sunday's game against the Broncos. Sunday will mark Burks' first game since he caught two of his three targets in the Titans' Week 4 win over the Colts.

Burks has caught 10 of 16 targets for 129 yards this season. He has also logged 21 snaps on the Titans' special teams units.

The 18th overall pick in April's draft, Burks enjoyed a successful run at Aransas, where he caught 18 touchdowns during his last two years with the Razorbacks. He caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while averaging 16.7 yards per catch.

Tennessee (5-3) is currently in first place in the AFC East division despite having an offense that is just 24th in the NFL in scoring through nine weeks. Injuries have plagued the Titans, as five players have already been ruled out of Sunday's game. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is questionable after an ankle injury kept him out of last Sunday night's overtime loss to the Chiefs.