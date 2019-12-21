Titans running back Derrick Henry downgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's game vs. Saints
Tennessee's Pro Bowl running back is dealing with a hamstring injury that's more severe than expected
The Titans' best player's status for Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Saints is now in question. On Saturday, the Titans listed Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry as questionable for Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.
Henry, the league's second-leading rusher, was a full participant during Friday's practice. He was limited during Thursday's practice after being held out of Wednesday's practice.
With Henry's status up in the air, the Titans promoted running back Dalyn Dawkins up from the practice squad. A two-year veteran out of Colorado State, Dawkins has just two carries in two games this season. Dion Lewis, who was on the team's injury report throughout the week with an ankle injury, is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Saints. Lewis has 62 touches for 279 yards and one touchdown this season for the Titans, who need a win over New Orleans in order to keep pace with the Steelers in the battle for the final spot in the AFC playoffs.
The Titans' offense will definitely have its work cut out for them if Henry can't play on Sunday. The league's second-leading rusher with 1,329 yards entering Sunday's game, Henry's 271 carries this season is 233 more than the Titans' second leading rusher, Lewis, while quarterback Ryan Tannehill is third on the team with 37 carries. Tannehill is actually the Titans' second-leading rusher with 157 yards and four touchdowns.
With or without Henry, the Titans' offense will likely feature a steady diet of passes against a Saints defense that is 17th against the pass and fourth against the run. New Orleans is also just 20th in the league in touchdown passes allowed (24) entering Sunday's game. The Titans' top ranked red zone offense will undoubtedly take a blow if Henry -- who has rushed for 13 touchdowns this season -- can't play.
With Houston's road win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, the Titans can no longer win the AFC South and will need to outduel the Steelers for the final spot in the AFC playoffs. Tennessee will face the divisional champion Texans on the road in Week 17, while the Steelers will face the Jets in New York on Sunday before heading to Baltimore to face the AFC North division champion Ravens.
