The Tennessee Titans are looking to snap a three-game losing streak in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but they may have to do so without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The veteran signal-caller exited the game during Tennessee's first drive of the afternoon, and was carted to the locker room. He is listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Tannehill was tackled by Khalil Mack, and had his right ankle rolled up on. He remained on the turf for a few minutes, and then headed to the blue medical tent. From there, he was carted to the locker room. This is an unfortunate injury, as Tannehill missed two games earlier this season due to a right ankle injury.

Ryan Tannehill TEN • QB • #17 CMP% 65.0 YDs 2371 TD 13 INT 5 YD/Att 7.83 View Profile

In 11 games played this season, Tannehill is averaging 215.5 passing yards per game, and has thrown 13 touchdowns compared to five interceptions. With Tannehill out for the time being, rookie quarterback Malik Willis has taken over under center. The third-round pick out of Liberty has started two games this season: a Week 8 win over the Houston Texans, and a Week 9 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not surpass 80 yards passing in either contest, and is still looking for his first career passing touchdown.