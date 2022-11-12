After missing the Titans' past two games, quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, according to NFL Media. Tannehill, who has been labeled as questionable, was a full participant during Thursday's practice and was limited during the week's other two practices.

Tannehill hasn't played since helping the Titans defeat the Colts in Week 7. Tennessee (5-3) has split its past two games with Tannehill sidelined. With rookie Malik Willis under center, the Titans posted a 17-10 win over Houston in Week 8 before losing an overtime affair in Kansas City last Sunday night.

A former first-round pick, Tannehill is in the midst of his fourth season with the Titans after breaking into the NFL with the Dolphins in 2012. The 34-year-old has completed 65.1% of his passes this season with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tennessee is also getting Treylon Burks back for Sunday's game after the rookie wideout missed the past four games with a turf toe. Tannehill, Burks, running back Derrick Henry and the rest of the Titans offense has its work cut out for it against the Broncos defense, which is currently second in the NFL in points allowed, first in passing yards allowed, seventh in third-down efficiency and first in red zone efficiency.