The Tennessee Titans will give their fans a glimpse at what the future of the franchise could look like this weekend, as starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out vs. the Atlanta Falcons due to his high ankle sprain. Head coach Mike Vrabel has said both Malik Willis and rookie Will Levis will get action at quarterback, but NFL Media reported this week Levis will be the starter.

The No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has not taken a snap in the regular season yet, but has a chance to prove to the organization that he can be the future under center. Levis went 17-7 during his time at Kentucky, and completed 40 passes of 20+ air yards in his two years with the Wildcats, which was tied for fifth-most in the SEC.

Tannehill was injured during Tennessee's Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London, and the Titans' Week 7 bye did not provide enough time for him to recover. Tannehill, who is in the final year of his deal, injured this same right ankle last year, but told reporters on Wednesday that he was "trending in the right direction." It's worth mentioning that the Titans are on a short week in Week 9, as they travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

Tannehill has struggled this season, as he ranks No. 28 in passing yards per game (188.0), and has thrown just two touchdowns compared to six interceptions. The Titans are 8-10 over the last two seasons when Tannehill starts, and 1-4 when any other quarterback starts. Tennessee has lost four straight games when Tannehill is not under center.

The 4-3 Falcons are now in first place in the NFC South after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The Titans have lost 10 straight games vs. teams entering the week .500 or better. That is the longest active streak in NFL.