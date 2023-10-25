Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in the Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London, and the Week 7 bye may have not been enough time for the veteran signal-caller to recover. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has said both Malik Willis and Will Levis will play vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday if Tannehill can't go, but he has not been officially ruled out just yet.

Tannehill told reporters on Wednesday that he was in a cast for a few days, then moved to the walking boot and scooter. Now, he's off the scooter and into his shoe. The former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins says every couple of days he notices a big difference, and that his ankle is "definitely healing."

"Everything is getting better," Tannehill said. "It's been a process to get to where I'm at now, but we're trending in the right direction and everything's feeling a lot better than it did a week ago."

Tannehill is not expected to practice on Wednesday. What's notable about his current situation is that the quarterback suffered an injury to the same ankle last year, which led to him ending the 2022 campaign on injured reserve. Tannehill underwent surgery to correct the issue.

"It's a high-ankle sprain," Tannehill said of his injury. "Little bit different, though, because I had the surgery on it last year, so the force got spread a little differently."

Ryan Tannehill TEN • QB • #17 CMP% 62.0 YDs 1128 TD 2 INT 6 YD/Att 7.14 View Profile

Tannehill has had a rough start to the season, as he ranks No. 28 in passing yards per game (188.0), and has thrown just two touchdowns compared to six interceptions. The 2-4 Titans sit in last place in the AFC South, and could be prepared to be sellers at the trade deadline after shipping star safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

While Tannehill says he is trending in the right direction, it seems more likely Willis and Levis will be Tennessee's quarterbacks on Sunday. According to an NFL Media report, Levis, the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will be the starter in what will be his NFL debut.