Titans safety Kevin Byard wants to make Tom Brady look like Blake Bortles

Tom Brady is probably going to win the MVP award. Playing this season at 40 years old, Brady completed 66.3 percent of his passes, led the NFL in passing yards, averaged 7.9 yards per attempt, threw 32 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, and was named a First Team All-Pro. In other words, he's still really, really good.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is not as good as Brady. So this weekend, Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard has a plan: he wants to turn Tom Brady into Blake Bortles.

"It's a playoff game, so it's not like it's the preseason where I can go out there, 'Oh, it's Brady,' and I'm chillin," Byard said, per the Tennessean. "This is a playoff game. So I don't really care if it was Joe Montana. You know what I'm saying? I'm trying to go out there and win the game. I want to make him look like Blake Bortles if I can and try to catch a couple picks. Tom Brady is a great quarterback, but it's a playoff game. I'm not really looking at it like that."

Turning Brady into Bortles would work out pretty well for the Titans, if they could do it. Bortles played two games against Tennessee this year, completing just 51.5 percent of his passes and throwing one touchdown against four interceptions. Byard, who had an NFL-high eight interceptions this season, picked Bortles twice during the teams' Week 17 matchup. It was his third multi-interception game of the season. (Byard had three interceptions against the Browns and two against the Ravens.)

Brady had a multi-interception game this season (he was picked twice against the Dolphins), the 36th of his regular-season career. He also has nine multi-interception games during his 34-game playoff career -- a much higher rate than during the regular season. (He's thrown multiple interceptions in 14.2 percent of regular season games and 26.5 percent of playoff games.) The last time it happened was... well, it was last year against the Texans. In the divisional round. After the Texans surprisingly won their first-round playoff game against an AFC West opponent.

A year later, the Titans are set to play the Patriots in the divisional round after they surprisingly won their first-round playoff game against an AFC West opponent. Just saying.