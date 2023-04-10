The Tennessee Titans need to hit the 2023 NFL Draft out of the park for fans to feel better about the 2023 season. Tennessee still has major holes to fill along the offensive line and at wide receiver. The third-worst offense in the NFL last year hasn't exactly gotten better this offseason.

New general manager Ran Carthon can't ignore the defensive side of the ball, either. The cornerback and pass rusher classes are full of talent, and the Titans have to take advantage. Thanks to Pro Football Network's seven-round mock draft machine, we were able to run through a full 2023 NFL Draft acting as Mike Vrabel and Mr. Carthon. Let's see how we fared.

Team needs: OT, OG, WR, CB, EDGE

Round 1, Pick 11

Round 2, Pick 41

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 5, Pick 147

Round 6, Pick 186 (from ATL)

Round 7, Pick 228

Round 1 (No. 11 overall): OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Paris Johnson Jr. was on my radar, but he was picked ahead of No. 11. That's fine, as Skoronski could be the top offensive lineman in this class. The question is will he be a left tackle or left guard? The Titans signed Andre Dillard in free agency, but it's unknown where he will play. Skoronski gives Tennessee another option to replace Taylor Lewan.

Skoronski allowed just one sack and six pressures in 457 pass-blocking snaps last season. His 1.3% pressure rate was tied for best in the Big Ten. Bolstering the offensive line is a goal for the Titans in the draft, and they won't wait to get started.

Round 2 (No. 41 overall): EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

The all-time sack leader at Iowa State has a chance to be a first-round pick this month. The Titans grabbing him at 41 would be great. McDonald is a handful one-on-one, and if he beats you with that first step, you may just have to hold him and pray you don't get caught. What I like about this potential fit is that he's set up to be a successful 3-4 pass rusher.

Round 3 (No. 72 overall): WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Here's my "reach" of the draft. The Titans need wide receivers, and there are plenty of short, 180-pound speedsters available in each round. Hutchinson is not one of those guys. It goes without saying that I disagree with the prospect rankings. CBS Sports' pro comparison for Hutchinson is Josh Palmer, and if he can be Palmer Year 1, well, that's a win for one of the worst wide receiving corps in the NFL.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound wideout is a smooth operator. He's not a "burner" by any means, but he's not slow, either. Hutchinson is reliable, even in traffic. Last year, he caught 107 passes for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. That's 8.9 catches and 97.5 receiving yards per game.

Round 5 (No. 147 overall): CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Bennett and Maryland teammate Deonte Banks lit up the combine, and likely became the fastest cornerback teammates in combine history. Bennett ran a 4.30 40-yard dash, which was the second fastest among cornerbacks. He was also in the top five among corners in the 10-yard split (1.48 secs), vertical (40.5") and broad jump (11'1"). His 29 passes defensed over the last two seasons rank most in the FBS.

I maintain that the cornerback position is still one of the biggest needs for the Titans. I didn't love waiting until the fifth round to take one, but Bennett here is incredible value.

Round 6 (No. 186 overall): TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Tight end isn't one of Tennessee's biggest needs in my opinion, but yeah, an addition is needed. The Titans have a hybrid weapon in Chigoziem Okonkwo, and then a blocker in Trevon Wesco. I think Schoonmaker is right in the middle. He's not going to rack up YAC while breaking several tackles over the middle, but at the same time he's an athlete who can get open on a corner route off of play action.

Round 7 (No. 228 overall): OG Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

Late in the draft, I found several offensive linemen who could be diamonds in the rough. Saldiveri is one of those -- and he should be picked much higher than the seventh round. The mock machine is clearly sleeping on him.

CBS Sports' pro comparison for the Old Dominion product is Cole Strange, who was a surprise first-round pick last year. Saldiveri didn't allow a sack while playing right tackle in 2022, but figures to move inside at the next level. A prospective Nate Davis replacement.