The Tennessee Titans have been active in free agency, signing running back Tony Pollard, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and trading for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. Brian Callahan and Ran Carthon have certainly had a successful offseason, but real contenders are built through the draft.

Tennessee still has holes to fill on the offensive line and on the defensive side of the ball, so the draft is important if the Titans want to expedite this rebuild, and compete in this rejuvenated division. Below, we will conduct a full draft as the general manager of the Titans, using Pro Football Network's mock draft machine. Ready? Let's jump in.

Team needs: OT, OG, DT, LB, EDGE, S, WR

2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 7

Round 2: Pick 38

Round 4: Pick 106

Round 5: Pick 146 (from Minnesota)

Round 6: Pick 182

Round 7: Pick 227

Round 7: Pick 242 (from Philadelphia)

Round 7: Pick 252 (from Kansas City)

Titans seven-round mock draft

Round 1, Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Alt is probably the most popular mock selection for Tennessee, but for good reason. Tennessee has a major hole at left tackle, and Alt is arguably the best in this class. The Titans selected left guard Peter Skoronski in the first round last year. Now, Tennessee can potentially solidify the left side of the offensive line for the next decade. Round 2, Pick 38 T'Vondre Sweat DL Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 82nd POSITION RNK 7th Can you imagine T'Vondre Sweat and Jeffery Simmons in the middle of Tennessee's defensive line? Titans opponents would never run the ball again. The 2023 Outland Trophy winner was also a unanimous All-American this past season, and is a big man who can make quarterbacks feel uncomfortable from the spot where they don't want to be made uncomfortable: right up the middle. Round 4, Pick 106 Brenden Rice WR USC • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 132nd POSITION RNK 24th REC 45 REYDS 791 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 12 The son of Jerry Rice has ideal size for an outside wideout. Another reason Callahan will like this receiver is because he scores. Wide receiver isn't as big of a need for Tennessee with the addition of Calvin Ridley, but the Titans will draft one for this new-look offense. From From Minnesota Vikings Round 5, Pick 146 Zak Zinter IOL Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 117th POSITION RNK 9th I wondered if Zinter's stock would fall due to his leg injury, but I don't think it is. Thankfully in this alternate reality, Zinter was available for Tennessee in the fifth round. The Michigan product was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, and primarily started at right guard. Round 6, Pick 182 Gabriel Murphy EDGE UCLA • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 8th Murphy's frame will remind you of Harold Landry, but he has shorter arms. He tied for second in the Pac-12 last season with 16.0 tackles for loss, and recorded a career-high eight sacks in 13 games played. Murphy is quick off the edge and knows how to use his hands despite not having the wingspan/length you would want. Another tool for Dennard Wilson to utilize in what may be an aggressive defense. Round 7, Pick 227 Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn • Sr • 6'1" / 184 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 12th Pritchett was a three-year starter in the SEC who actually played with Roger McCreary. He ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash at the combine (4.36), and can play on the outside. Opposing quarterbacks had a 54.8 rating when targeting Pritchett in 2023, per SI.com. From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 7, Pick 242 Nathaniel Watson LB Mississippi State • Sr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 185th POSITION RNK 16th Watson led the SEC in tackles (137) and sacks (10) this past season, earning him SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He's an aggressive player, and the numbers prove it. A high-motor tackling machine who was voted the top LB on the American team at the Senior Bowl. From From Kansas City Chiefs Round 7, Pick 252 Daijahn Anthony S Ole Miss • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 175th POSITION RNK 11th I'm expecting the Titans to pick up a safety in free agency at some point, but they could still draft a versatile, hard-hitting defensive back like Anthony. The Liberty transfer recorded 61 total tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defended in 13 games played at Ole Miss. You may remember him from his highlight-reel play where he absolutely LEVELED eventual Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and forced a turnover.



