The 2025 NFL Draft begins with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall, and many expect them to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Tennessee is in the market for a new quarterback after Will Levis struggled last season, and all the Titans did in free agency was sign Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. Quarterback headlines the list of Titans needs, but it's not the only important position Tennessee should address later this month.

The Titans are desperate for pass-rush help after parting ways with Harold Landry last month, and also need help at receiver. While the offensive line was revamped in free agency, a couple of depth pieces would be nice, and then the Titans could target talent at linebacker, safety and running back. As it stands now, the Titans hold just two picks in the top 100 but could that change?

Let's run through a seven-round mock draft for the Titans, using Pro Football Network's mock draft machine. Since I'm Mike Borgonzi in this situation, I orchestrated a couple of trades down the draft board. Ready? Let's jump in.

Team needs: QB, WR, EDGE, LB, S, OL

Titans' original NFL Draft picks (8)

Round 1: Pick 1

Round 2: Pick 35

Round 4: Pick 103

Round 4: Pick 120

Round 5: Pick 141

Round 5: Pick 167

Round 6: Pick 178

Round 6: Pick 188

Mock draft picks after trades (10)

Round 1: Pick 1

Round 2: Pick 56

Round 2: Pick 62

Round 4: Pick 103

Round 4: Pick 125

Round 5: Pick 141

Round 5: Pick 167

Round 6: Pick 178

Round 6: Pick 188

Round 6: Pick 199



Titans seven-round mock draft

Round 1, Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee finds its prospective franchise quarterback. Round 2, Pick 56 Jayden Higgins WR Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 5th REC 87 REYDS 1183 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 9 I believe Tennessee will trade out of the No. 35 overall pick. This will be controversial in nature, since there will be plenty of talent on the board but Tennessee acquires two picks later in the second round from the Buffalo Bills. At No. 56 the Titans find a big-bodied target in Jayden Higgins to help out Calvin Ridley and Cam Ward. The 6-foot-4 wideout caught 87 passes for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Round 2, Pick 62 Bradyn Swinson EDGE LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 16th With their third pick, the Titans find an immediate-impact pass rusher in Bradyn Swinson, who was a Second Team All-SEC selection last season after leading LSU with 8.5 sacks. CBS Sports compares him to Jonathan Greenard, calling Swinson "tenacious yet calculated" in his approach. Round 4, Pick 103 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 174th POSITION RNK 22nd REC 26 REYDS 661 YDS/REC 25.4 TDS 6 The Titans go back to receiver in the fourth round, taking another big target that ran a 4.30 40-yard dash in Dont'e Thornton. Titans fans will like that he went to school in Knoxville, while Brian Callahan will appreciate his ability to take the top off a defense. Round 4, Pick 125 David Walker EDGE Central Arkansas • Sr • 6'1" / 263 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 95th POSITION RNK 17th David Walker played his ball at Southern Arkansas before transferring to Central Arkansas, and it's there our CBS Sports draft team claims he put together some of the most dominant tape you'll ever see in Division I football. Walker racked up 32.5 sacks over three seasons, and like Bradyn Swinson, fits this Titans' 3-4 attack. Round 5, Pick 141 Jeffrey Bassa LB Oregon • Sr • 6'1" / 232 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 183rd POSITION RNK 13th Not the biggest linebacker at 6-foot-1, 232 pounds -- according to measurements from the combine -- but the converted safety does have coverage ability -- which is important to Tennessee. Round 5, Pick 167 Caleb Rogers OT Texas Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 312 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 187th POSITION RNK 14th Rogers has played both left and right tackle but could move inside at the next level. He reportedly has turned some heads throughout the pre-draft process, and is experienced, having played more than 4,330 college snaps. Round 6, Pick 178 Hunter Wohler S Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 213 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 257th POSITION RNK 13th An interesting prospect who led the Badgers in tackles two straight years, Wohler loves to run downhill and clean up in the run game -- and he can lay the lumber as well. Maybe you don't want him covering Nico Collins 30 yards downfield but Wohler can read and react to what happens in front of him well. His closing speed and aggression are evident. At the very worst, Wohler could be a special teams guy. Round 6, Pick 188 Jaydon Blue RB Texas • Jr • 5'9" / 196 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 264th POSITION RNK 28th RUYDS 730 YDS/ATT 5.4 REYDS 368 TDS 14 Jaydon Blue played with some good players during his time at Texas, such as Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and Jonathon Brooks, but he exits college with just 214 rushing attempts on his body compared to 539 rushing attempts like Bijan! Blue can be a difference-maker in the passing game as a receiver, which is what I think Tennessee is looking for. Round 6, Pick 199 Caleb Ransaw CB Tulane • Jr • 5'11" / 197 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 153rd POSITION RNK 19th A cornerback who could play nickel or even move to safety. While some may want clarity on what position Ransaw plays best, is this not what you want your modern-day versatile defensive back to be? He tested well athletically, and is both a sound tackler and skilled enough in coverage.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.