The Tennessee Titans added several standouts of yesteryear this offseason, including wide receiver Calvin Ridley and safety Jamal Adams. On Thursday, they dipped even further into the past, signing former Denver Broncos pass rusher Shane Ray, according to the Nashville Post.

Ray, 31, hasn't taken an NFL snap since 2018, when he appeared in 11 games for the Broncos. The former first-round draft pick also resurfaced last offseason, earning a contract from a minicamp tryout with the Buffalo Bills, only to land on injured reserve and be released as part of final roster cuts.

Drafted 23rd overall out of Missouri in 2015, Ray had a rotational role on the Broncos defense that headlined Denver's Super Bowl 50 championship. He was even more productive in his 2016 encore, logging eight sacks, but missed a combined 13 games due to multiple wrist injuries from 2017-2018.

Ray spent the next two years out of football before latching on with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL in 2021. He had six sacks in his first season across the border but finished his second campaign, a Grey Cup championship run, on the team's injured list.

He figures to battle for a reserve pass rushing job in Tennessee, where the Titans have Harold Landry III and Arden Key headlining their outside linebacker corps.