After his dreams of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics didn't materialize, Adam Coon has received a pretty nice consolation prize. Coon, who was trying to earn a spot on the men's Olympic wrestling team, but missed the cut to compete in Tokyo, has come to terms with the Tennessee Titans. The 26-year-old Coon will play one of the positions on the offensive line.

While he hasn't played organized football since high school, Coon has enjoyed a successful wrestling career. Coon -- who is 6-foot-5 and wrestled at 286 pounds -- was a gold medalist at the 2019 Pan American Wrestling Championships. Coon took home a silver medal at the 2020 Pan American Wrestling Championships. At the University of Michigan, Coon was a two-time NCAA runner up and three-time All-American while compiling a 116-15 record (which ranks 22nd on Michigan's all-time list).

But after failing to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics, Coon will return to the gridiron after a nine-year absence. A 2013 graduate of Michigan's Fowlerville High School, Coon was tabbed as an All-State linebacker in 2012. He was also an All-State Honorable Mention on the offensive line in 2010 and '11.

Coon, as you can see in the video below, is a fairly strong individual.

Coon will look to crack a Titans' 53-man roster that is expected to include fellow linemen Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Kendall Lamm, Anthony Firkser and rookies Dillon Radunz and Cole Banwart, among others. The Titans' offense was ranked 15th in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.