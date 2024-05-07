The Tennessee Titans spiced up their wide receiver corps earlier this offseason by signing former Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars standout Calvin Ridley. They doubled down on the pass-catching makeover Tuesday, signing former Cincinnati Bengals veteran Tyler Boyd to a one-year contract, as ESPN reported.

Boyd's deal is worth up to $4.5 million, per ESPN, and comes a week after the longtime wideout visited Tennessee. It also comes just a day after the Titans reportedly hosted fellow free agent receiver Zay Jones, who was recently released by Jacksonville. Boyd had also repeatedly been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 29-year-old Pittsburgh product spent the last eight seasons with the Bengals, entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2016. He's topped 600 receiving yards in all but one of his pro campaigns, eclipsing 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons from 2018-2019. Long heralded for his reliability out of the slot, Boyd became a free agent in March, with Cincinnati using the franchise tag to retain fellow wideout Tee Higgins.

Reunited with former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who was hired as Titans head coach this offseason, Boyd will likely compete for the No. 3 receiving job behind Ridley and former Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins, who led Tennessee with 1,057 yards in 2023, his first year with the club. The Titans also have former first-rounder Treylon Burks, plus a former starter in Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, as targets for young quarterback Will Levis.