Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has figuratively owned defenders with vicious stiff arms throughout his career. His latest acquisition, though, is by no means figurative. The two-time Pro Bowler is now a minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC, the team announced on Tuesday.

Henry is now the fourth NFL player to join an MLS ownership group. The first three were Mark Ingram with D.C. United, Patrick Mahomes with Sporting Kansas City and Russell Wilson with Seattle Sounders FC. Coincidentally, Ingram and Henry are now linked in this exclusive group and are also Alabama's first two Heisman Trophy winners.

To Henry, his Nashville SC ownership is the realization of a childhood dream and a commitment to the city he's called home since entering the NFL in 2016.

"As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true," Henry said in a Nashville SC statement. "My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it's truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss."

Henry isn't the only big name joining Nashville SC's ownership group –- though at 6-4, 247 pounds, he's easily the biggest physically. The team also announced the Academy Award-winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon will serve as an owner along with her husband, media and technology investor Jim Toth.

Nashville SC will play its first game with Henry, Witherspoon and Toth as owners on May 1 against the Philadelphia Union. The game will also be Nashville SC's first at GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium across the U.S. and Canada. According to the team, all 30,000 tickets have sold out.

Henry has been the best athlete Nashville has had to offer over the past few years. The 28-year-old led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2019 and 2020 before a foot injury cut his 2021 regular season short. Among active NFL running backs, the player many know as "King Henry" is fifth in rushing yards (6,797), touchdowns (65) and yards per attempt (4.9).