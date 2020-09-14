Athletes have often been major voices for equality and social justice and many have long used their platform to raise awareness to various causes. This year in particular, players around sports are stepping up to make their voices and messages heard as social unrest and protests occur around the country.

Many athletes have worn names of victims of police brutality on their shirts and masks to keep the conversation toward change.

One of the latest gestures comes from Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry.

Henry showed up to the team's Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos in a suit displaying names of victims of racial injustice and police brutality. Here is a look at the suit:

Names like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown and Tamir Rice were displayed on his suit jacket and pants.

This year, the NFL has said it is making a pledge to create a more unified country. The league announced ahead of the season that "End Racism" and "It Takes All of Us" would be on each end zone for games.

They will also have messages on the back of their helmets.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has also admitted he was wrong for not listening earlier when it came to the conversation about protesting the national anthem and the league will be supportive of any player or team who decides to peacefully protest.

A few teams have decided to stay in the locker room for the anthem while other teams have had players kneel.