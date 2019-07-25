Titans star left tackle reveals polygraph results, vows to appeal NFL suspension

After making the announcement on Wednesday that he's facing a four-game suspension, Taylor Lewan is doing his best to try and make sure that suspension doesn't actually happen.

During an interview at training camp on Thursday, the Titans left tackle officially announced that he would be appealing any potential suspension the NFL might give him. Lewan told the Titans' official website that appealing would be an easy decision for him because he knows he's "innocent."

Lewan also told the Titans that he didn't knowingly take any banned substances.

"I just wanted to make it clear to them that I didn't take anything knowingly," Lewan said. "I know what the policy is and I know people have their split opinions on it, but I've never done anything knowingly that would cheat the game. I'm getting all my supplements tested right now and doing all that, but for the most part what I said in the video is truth."

Under the NFL's PED policy, a player who ingests an illegal substance is subject to a four-game suspension, even if they didn't know they were ingesting the substance. In Lewan's case, he's facing a suspension for using Ostarine, a substance that also led to a suspension in baseball for Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. According to Bay Area reporter Casey Pratt, the USADA recently warned that Ostarine could be included by some supplement manufacturers in their ingredients despite not being listed on the label.

To prove he had no idea he was taking the substance, Lewan subjected himself to a polygraph test earlier this month. Lewan released the results of the polygraph this week and it showed that he was being honest when he said he didn't know he was taking the banned substance.

Unfortunately for Lewan, a polygraph test likely won't help his case. If you test positive for a banned substance, the NFL is likely going to suspend you, even if you don't know how that substance got in your system.

"I've never taken anything that would cheat the game. I'm so sorry to the Tennessee Titans," Lewan said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "I'm sorry to the Titans, to the fans, that I won't be there for four games. I've never cheated myself, and I never want you guys to feel cheated. And I'm sorry. But I'm going to be better for this. I'm going to come back."

It could be a few more days before Lewan officially finds out about his suspension. For one, the league isn't done testing the tackle's two samples. Although Lewan had an "A" sample that tested positive for Ostarine, Lewan wouldn't face any sort of suspension unless his "B" sample also comes back positive. If that happens, then Lewan would be allowed to appeal his case. If his appeal failed, that's when his suspension would officially start.

On the other hand, there's two ways Lewan can avoid the suspension: If his "B" sample comes back negative he won't get suspended. Also, if the sample comes back positive, he could still avoid a suspension by winning his appeal.

If Lewan does get suspended, the Titans could be in trouble to start the season. Tennessee will open the year with three of its first four games on the road with a brutal schedule that looks like this: at Browns, Colts, at Jaguars, at Falcons