Titans starting safety out for season after suffering brutal training camp injury

The Tennessee Titans are officially in the market for a safety after losing starter Johnathan Cyprien to a season-ending injury this week.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced on Thursday that Cyprien will miss the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL. The injury occurred during a team period at practice on Wednesday.

"Devastated to tell you that after checking him out, he tore his ACL and he will be out for the year," Vrabel said, via the Titans' official website. "It's tough for me as a new head coach to watch guys work extremely hard in the offseason and care about the team and play hard and do everything we ask them to do and not get a chance to experience the NFL season this year."

The 2017 season marked Cyprien's first year in Tennessee and he ended up starting 10 games for a Titans team that would finish 9-7 and advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Of course, this will also mark the second year in a row that Cyprien has had to deal with an injury. Last season, the 28-year-old missed a total of six games due to a lingering hamstring problem.

With Cyprien out for the year, the Titans could go in-house to find his replacement in the form of Kendrick Lewis. However, the market for free agent safeties is still strong, which means there's a good chance the team will look to sign someone.

"We'll probably talk here in a little bit about looking to bring some guys in, and work them out, and see who can help us out," Vrabel said.

Vrabel has already confirmed that one of those players will be former 49ers safety Eric Reid. According to NFL.com, the team also plans to meet with former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro.

By the way, if you're starting to feel like there have been a lot of ACL injuries this year, you're not crazy. Cyprien is at least the 10th player to go down with a season-ending ACL injury since May.