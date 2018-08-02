Titans starting safety out for season after suffering brutal training camp injury
The Titans are already the process of looking for a replacement
The Tennessee Titans are officially in the market for a safety after losing starter Johnathan Cyprien to a season-ending injury this week.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced on Thursday that Cyprien will miss the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL. The injury occurred during a team period at practice on Wednesday.
"Devastated to tell you that after checking him out, he tore his ACL and he will be out for the year," Vrabel said, via the Titans' official website. "It's tough for me as a new head coach to watch guys work extremely hard in the offseason and care about the team and play hard and do everything we ask them to do and not get a chance to experience the NFL season this year."
The 2017 season marked Cyprien's first year in Tennessee and he ended up starting 10 games for a Titans team that would finish 9-7 and advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Of course, this will also mark the second year in a row that Cyprien has had to deal with an injury. Last season, the 28-year-old missed a total of six games due to a lingering hamstring problem.
With Cyprien out for the year, the Titans could go in-house to find his replacement in the form of Kendrick Lewis. However, the market for free agent safeties is still strong, which means there's a good chance the team will look to sign someone.
"We'll probably talk here in a little bit about looking to bring some guys in, and work them out, and see who can help us out," Vrabel said.
Vrabel has already confirmed that one of those players will be former 49ers safety Eric Reid. According to NFL.com, the team also plans to meet with former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro.
By the way, if you're starting to feel like there have been a lot of ACL injuries this year, you're not crazy. Cyprien is at least the 10th player to go down with a season-ending ACL injury since May.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kaepernick scrubbed from Madden?
Someone really didn't want Kaepernick in the newest version of Madden
-
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2018 insider picks
Hank Goldberg beat every other expert in last year's Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challe...
-
Cowboys WR coach takes shot at Dez
Sanjay Lal says the Cowboys won't live by the back-shoulder catch
-
Patriots reportedly land Eric Decker
The Patriots just added some major depth at wide receiver
-
Podcast: RTs might deserve LT money
Ross Tucker joins Will Brinson to break down the upcoming 2018 NFL season
-
RG3 considered Olympics before Ravens
Griffin was considered an Olympic-level talent in track and field