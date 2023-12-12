The Tennessee Titans pulled off the most improbable upset of the 2023 season on Monday night, as they overcame a double-digit deficit in the final minutes to down the Miami Dolphins, 28-27. Previously, the Titans were 0-7 on the year away from the state of Tennessee while the Dolphins were 9-0 in Miami, but Tua Tagovailoa and Co. let this one slip late.

With this win from the Titans, teams are now 4-2074 when down 14 or more points in the final three minutes over the last 20 seasons. With the Titans being 14-point underdogs, this was the largest upset since the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 regular season finale. What happened Monday night was a miracle, and it's somewhat fitting that it took place two days following the death of former Titans tight end Frank Wycheck, who was one of the heroes of the "Music City Miracle."

This was a close affair for the majority of the night. In fact, the Titans even held a 13-10 lead entering the final quarter. However, a couple of critical turnovers put Tennessee's hopes for an upset in jeopardy. With 6:07 remaining in the final stanza, Eric Garror muffed a punt right outside his own end zone, gifting Miami a short field. Raheem Mostert punched in a four-yard touchdown two plays later. On the Titans' very next play from scrimmage, Derrick Henry fumbled, setting up yet another Mostert touchdown. Now down 27-13 with 4:34 remaining in the game, it wasn't looking good for Tennessee. But the Titans didn't give up.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis then put together a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a three-yard DeAndre Hopkins reception. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught the two-point conversion to pull Tennessee within six points.

The Dolphins then went three-and-out on their next drive, giving Levis another chance. He went 64 yards on four plays thanks to a couple splash pickups from Hopkins and Chig Okonkwo, and Henry then recorded a three-yard touchdown to take the lead back, 28-27, with 1:49 remaining. It was then the defense's turn to shine, as Harold Landry sacked Tagovailoa on a fourth-and-2 -- sealing the incredible comeback victory for the Titans.

Tennessee's offense out-gained the explosive Miami unit, 403 yards to 366 yards, while Levis threw for a career-high 327 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Hopkins dominated Miami's secondary with 124 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions, and Landry starred on the defensive side with a career-high three sacks.