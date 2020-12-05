Isaiah Wilson's disappointing rookie season with the Tennessee Titans appears to be coming to an end. The Titans announced Wilson was suspended by the team for violating club rules, one week after the first-round pick made his NFL debut. Wilson has played just three offensive snaps this year in a rookie season known more for what he did off the field than on it.

Wilson was arrested in September for a DUI and was spotted at a nearby Tennessee State party in August, violating the state's no-visitor policy and the NFL's guidelines against gatherings of more than 15 people. He also has been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list twice this season, not giving himself a chance to get on the field. Wilson's DUI charge was when he was on the COVID-19 list.

With Wilson's suspension, the Titans elevated offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse from the practice squad. Newhouse has started 81 out of 129 games in his 10-year career, including nine of 15 games with the New England Patriots last season.

The Titans drafted Wilson with the 29th overall pick in the 2020 draft in the hopes he would be the long-term replacement for free agent departure Jack Conklin. Now, Tennessee will begin to wonder if he's worth keeping on the roster at all after this latest incident.