The Tennessee Titans have been snakebitten by injuries throughout this season, and they got hit by two more on Monday night.

Cornerback Caleb Farley, who dealt with knee and back injuries in college which caused him to slip down draft boards and fall to the Titans at No. 22 overall, injured his knee and was quickly ruled out for the game. The Titans had already put cornerback Kristian Fulton on injured reserve before the game, knocking him out for at least the next three weeks, so they are getting ever thinner at the cornerback spot.

Later in the first half, left tackle Taylor Lewan had to be carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a head and/or neck injury at the tail end of a short run by Derrick Henry. The Titans announced Lewan is being evaluated for concussion and has movement in all extremities.

Lewan was down on the field for several minutes before the cart came out. Teammates and opponents huddled around him and wished him well before he was taken off the field, and he gave the crowd (which was chanting his name as he headed to the locker room) a thumbs up to let them know he was feeling OK.

Lewan, the Titans' 2012 first-round pick, missed all but five games last season due to injury, and has had trouble staying healthy in recent years after playing 73 of 80 possible games during his first five seasons.